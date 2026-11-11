Report warns of years of construction challenges at O'Hare

The Brief A DePaul report says O’Hare is the only one of the 25 busiest U.S. airports that has not built or completely redesigned a qualifying large terminal or concourse in 25 years. The report warns that construction could mean crowded concourses and long taxi times over the next seven years. O’Hare’s planned terminal projects are scheduled to open in phases from 2028 through 2034.



Travelers at O’Hare International could face a difficult stretch as the airport works to catch up on major terminal upgrades.

O'Hare airport construction outlook

The details:

A new policy brief from DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute says O’Hare’s terminal improvements have fallen behind those at other major U.S. airports. The report says O’Hare is the only one of the country’s 25 busiest airports that has not built a new large terminal or concourse—or completely redesigned one—within the past 25 years.

Much of Terminals 2 and 3 dates to 1962, according to the brief. Researchers say O’Hare is tied for last in customer satisfaction among U.S. mega hubs, while satisfaction scores at many other major airports have improved.

The report says O’Hare’s average taxi times have also risen more sharply than at other top airports. It warns that construction could add to concourse crowding and long taxi times over the next seven years.

What's next:

O’Hare’s expansion plans include two satellite concourses and a new global terminal. The report describes the projects as important steps toward closing the gap with other major airports, but says construction will make the next several years challenging.

Timeline:

The projects are scheduled to open in phases:

2028 : Satellite Concourse 1 is expected to open with 19 gates.

2030 : The first phase of Satellite Concourse 2 is expected to open with 14 gates.

2033 : The O’Hare Global Terminal is set to open.

2034: The final 10 gates of Satellite Concourse 2 are expected to be completed.

Dig deeper:

The DePaul brief recommends considering ways to limit construction disruptions, including building parts of terminals off-site. It also suggests using specialized shuttle vehicles to take passengers directly to planes parked away from the terminal, without requiring them to climb stairs. The report says these strategies could help reduce delays and cost overruns.