Man convicted in 1995 Glendale Heights double murder receives life sentence again

The Brief Joseph Arrieta, who was 17 when he killed Anthony Moore and Edward Riola in 1995, was resentenced to natural life in prison. The new hearing followed a 2024 ruling that granted Arrieta another sentencing hearing over whether he had been told he could choose which sentencing rules applied. Arrieta has now received a natural-life sentence three times, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.



A 49-year-old man has again been sentenced to life in prison for killing two people in Chicago's west suburbs in 1995.

"Vicious double murder"

The backstory:

Joseph Arrieta was convicted in 1996 of killing Anthony Moore and Edward Riola, who were drinking beer and playing cards in a Glendale Heights apartment on March 15, 1995.

Joseph Arrieta

Prosecutors said Arrieta shot Riola three times and Moore six times at close range. After Moore was found alive in a bedroom, Arrieta returned and shot him again.

Timeline:

Illinois law required a natural-life sentence for a double murder when Arrieta was convicted. He was 17 at the time of the killings.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in "Miller v. Alabama" that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for people under 18 violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The decision required new sentencing hearings for people who had received such sentences.

At Arrieta’s 2017 resentencing, former DuPage County Judge George Bakalis again imposed natural life. An Illinois appellate court upheld that sentence in 2021.

Arrieta later argued that his due process rights were violated because he had not been told he could choose whether to be sentenced under the law in effect when he committed the crimes or the law in effect at resentencing.

In October 2024, Judge Brian Telander granted Arrieta’s post-conviction petition, vacated the prior sentence and ordered another hearing. Arrieta remained in the DuPage County Jail while awaiting resentencing.

Last week, the state’s attorney’s office said Telander again sentenced Arrieta to natural life.

What they're saying:

"After an initial sentence of natural life behind bars, a resentencing hearing, an Appellate Court Affirmation and now a second resentencing hearing, all of which resulted in a sentence of natural life, Mr. Arrieta has exhausted any and all claims he may have had to reduce his sentence for a vicious double murder," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"With Judge Telander’s sentence, the final chapter is now written, and Mr. Arrieta’s initial sentence of natural life behind bars will stand. I thank Judge Telander for ensuring a fair sentencing hearing and for holding Mr. Arrieta fully accountable for the murder of Anthony Moore and Edward Riola."