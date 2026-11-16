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Chicago man charged with hate crime in September assault

By Nic Flosi
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 16, 2026 12:39 PM CST
Published November 16, 2026 12:39 PM CST

The Brief

    • Joseph Haynes, 37, was charged with felony aggravated battery and a felony hate crime.
    • Police said the charges stem from an assault on Sept. 17 in Fulton River District.
    • Haynes was arrested Sunday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces two felony charges after police said he struck a 38-year-old man in a September assault they described as a hate crime.

Chicago hate crime charge

The details:

Joseph Haynes, 37, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of hate crime, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Joseph Haynes | CPD

He was arrested Sunday in the 4800 block of North Winchester Avenue in Ravenswood.

Dig deeper:

Police said the assault happened Sept. 17 in the 0-100 block of North Clinton Street in Fulton River District. The victim was a 38-year-old Jewish man.

According to the arrest report, Haynes yelled "Free Palestine."

What's next:

Haynes was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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