Chicago man charged with hate crime in September assault
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces two felony charges after police said he struck a 38-year-old man in a September assault they described as a hate crime.
Chicago hate crime charge
The details:
Joseph Haynes, 37, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of hate crime, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Joseph Haynes | CPD
He was arrested Sunday in the 4800 block of North Winchester Avenue in Ravenswood.
Dig deeper:
Police said the assault happened Sept. 17 in the 0-100 block of North Clinton Street in Fulton River District. The victim was a 38-year-old Jewish man.
According to the arrest report, Haynes yelled "Free Palestine."
What's next:
Haynes was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.