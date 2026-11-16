The Brief United Airlines experienced a widespread system outage Monday afternoon, reportedly affecting flights in Chicago. The outage began around 3:30 p.m., grounding or delaying departing flights before being resolved around 5 p.m. United said flights already in the air and United Express flights were unaffected. The cause remains unclear.



United Airlines experienced a "widespread system outage" Monday afternoon, with flights in the Chicago area reportedly affected.

As of around 5 p.m., the airline said the technology issue that delayed departing flights had been resolved.

United Airlines system outage

The backstory:

The outage began around 3:30 p.m. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, United Airlines said its teams were working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

Several passengers in Chicago reported on X that their United flights were grounded or delayed. Others said they were waiting on the runway for their flights to take off.

The disruption comes just days after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstances" and a temporary telecommunications outage.

It is unclear whether the incidents are connected or if other airlines are experiencing similar issues.

Also Monday, several major U.S. banks reported outages, leaving customers unable to access their accounts. There is no confirmed connection between the banking disruptions and the United Airlines outage.

What's next:

Around 5 p.m., United Airlines said the technology issue had been resolved.

The airline said the outage affected only departing flights. Flights already in the air and United Express flights were not affected.