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Chicago crime: Suspect sought for CTA battery in the Loop, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 15, 2026 11:13 AM CST
Published November 15, 2026 11:13 AM CST

The Brief

    • A suspect is being sought in connection with a battery last month on a CTA train in the Loop.
    • The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 321 S. Dearborn St., according to police.
    • The suspect allegedly battered the victim on the CTA train car.

CHICAGO - Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged battery last month on a CTA train in the Loop.

What we know:

The alleged incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 321 S. Dearborn St., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the suspect allegedly battered the victim while on a CTA train. CPD released surveillance images of the suspect.

The images appear to show the suspect shortly after the alleged battery, wearing a green jacket and with long, neon green hair.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged battery last month on a CTA train in the Loop. (Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes/Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK22400.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicago Transit AuthorityLoop