Chicago crime: Suspect sought for CTA battery in the Loop, police say

The Brief A suspect is being sought in connection with a battery last month on a CTA train in the Loop. The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 321 S. Dearborn St., according to police. The suspect allegedly battered the victim on the CTA train car.



Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged battery last month on a CTA train in the Loop.

What we know:

The alleged incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 321 S. Dearborn St., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the suspect allegedly battered the victim while on a CTA train. CPD released surveillance images of the suspect.

The images appear to show the suspect shortly after the alleged battery, wearing a green jacket and with long, neon green hair.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged battery last month on a CTA train in the Loop. (Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes/Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK22400.