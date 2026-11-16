The Brief A Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services late last week. A nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel Friday, while a separate Workday outage affected workplace systems. Banking disruptions and a United Airlines outage followed Monday, but experts say there’s no evidence linking the incidents.



A series of technology disruptions affecting major companies and essential services is raising questions about the reliability of systems millions of people depend on every day.

From email and workplace platforms to air travel and banking, several major services have experienced outages in just a few days. Experts say there’s no evidence linking the incidents.

From email outages to flight delays

Timeline:

Late last week, a global Microsoft outage affected Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services, leaving users unable to access email and workplace tools. Microsoft said services were fully restored Saturday.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours after a technical problem disrupted communications at multiple air traffic control centers. At one point Friday evening, cancellations at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport topped 750 combined.

That same day, Workday, a platform used by thousands of companies, also experienced an outage. Workday traced the disruption to a problem in its disaster recovery system that caused data inconsistencies.

By Monday, customers were reporting problems accessing online services at several major banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank. JPMorgan Chase said a software bug was delaying some transactions, including transactions involving other banks.

United Airlines also confirmed a widespread system outage Monday afternoon that delayed departing flights. The airline said it resolved the issue later that day.

Experts weigh in on the timing

What they're saying:

With so many disruptions happening close together, questions are mounting about whether there is a larger problem.

Jay Aldebert, chief growth officer of International Services Inc., says there are still more questions than answers about what caused the outages.

"Everybody does have questions still, and it seems like the answers we’re getting back, even from the initial Microsoft issue, the FAA issue and now this banking issue, it’s, ‘We don’t know what caused it.’ We’re guessing-type thing. We’re going to use words that don’t necessarily mean anything, and we’ll say this is the reason," Aldebert said.

Ian Marlow, a cybersecurity expert, says the timing of the incidents can lead people to assume they’re connected.

"From what’s being reported-it’s a technical glitch. People don’t realize that Microsoft is putting out weekly updates, and those updates affect servers. In this instance, they were doing updates, and those updates ultimately needed to be stopped as they went online so they could reboot them. It was a cascading effect. You can certainly see how from a public viewpoint they assimilate and think things that are related when they’re not," Marlow said.

How to protect your online accounts

What you can do:

Experts say the disruptions are a reminder to use strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication and regularly check account activity and login alerts.

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