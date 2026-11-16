The Brief A dozen Chicago aldermen have introduced an ordinance to hire an outside firm to review the city’s finances for potentially misleading information. The push follows the abrupt resignation of Chicago’s chief financial officer after a dispute over the size of the city’s budget shortfall. The mayor’s office denies pressuring the former CFO to provide misleading information, and the full City Council is set to vote on the ordinance Wednesday.



A dozen Chicago aldermen have introduced an ordinance to hire an outside firm to review the city’s finances. They want to determine whether City Hall provided misleading information and reassure creditors that they can trust the city’s financial reporting.

CFO resignation prompts calls for review

The backstory:

The proposal comes in response to the abrupt resignation of former Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch, who said a disagreement over the size of the city’s budget shortfall compromised her integrity and led her to resign.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office says neither the mayor nor his team pressured Gabrysch to make misleading or false statements or provide inaccurate figures.

Aldermen say review could restore confidence

What they're saying:

"In the wake of last week's resignation of the city’s third CFO in a year, we find ourselves at a moment where every effort must be made to secure the public’s confidence in our city’s finances," said Finance Committee Chair Pat Dowell.

"As members of this Council, each of us has an obligation to assure constituents we have confidence in the numbers presented to us so we can make informed decisions, grounded in facts, on behalf of the people of Chicago."

City Council vote set for Wednesday

What's next:

The full City Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance Wednesday, Nov. 18.

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