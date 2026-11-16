The Brief Chicago police are warning Bridgeport residents after two homes were burglarized within hours Thursday afternoon. Investigators believe four men are working together, with one knocking at the front door before others force their way inside. Police say jewelry, cash, safes and documents were stolen and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are warning Bridgeport residents after two homes were burglarized Thursday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a coordinated effort involving four men.

Two homes burglarized within hours

What we know:

The first burglary happened shortly after noon in the 2500 block of South Stark Street. The second happened later that afternoon in the 3100 block of South Stewart Avenue.

According to a community alert, one person knocks on the front door of a home. If no one answers, others in the group allegedly force their way inside through a back door or attached garage.

Police say the men ransack the homes and steal valuables, including jewelry, cash, safes and documents.

Police are looking for four Black men described as wearing surgical masks, gloves, dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

Residents react to the warning

Local perspective:

Rita Munoz, who says she has lived in Bridgeport for 77 years, said she is concerned about what she sees as an increase in crime.

"I’m not shocked because it’s going downhill. It’s getting worse and worse," Munoz said.

How to secure your home

What you can do:

Police are reminding residents to keep doors and windows locked, make sure their properties are well-lit and avoid opening the door to unfamiliar visitors.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity or has information about the burglaries is asked to contact Chicago police.