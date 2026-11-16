The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker says a deal to keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois is possible, but state lawmakers would have to approve it. Rolling Meadows and Palatine want seats on a proposed stadium authority so their residents have a voice in decisions on traffic, infrastructure and public safety. Bears Chairman George McCaskey says delays could drive up construction costs as the team weighs stadium options in Illinois and Indiana.



The Chicago Bears’ future in Illinois could come down to what state lawmakers accomplish in the coming weeks, as two suburbs near the team’s Arlington Heights property push for a say in how a potential stadium project would be governed.

Pritzker says a deal is possible

What we know:

Gov. JB Pritzker says he believes there’s a framework that could be acceptable to the Bears, but the decision rests with the Illinois General Assembly.

"I believe that there's a deal there. In fact, I believe the provisions are there that can be acceptable to the Bears," Pritzker said in an interview last week. "But again, that's got to be put on the table for the legislature to vote on."

"It's going to be up to the 177 members of the legislature to come to an agreement to do that," Pritzker said.

Rolling Meadows, Palatine want a seat at the table

Local perspective:

Rolling Meadows and Palatine are urging lawmakers to amend House Bill 958, the proposed Municipal Stadium Authority Act, to give neighboring communities representation on a future stadium authority.

In a joint announcement Nov. 12, the two communities said they want a voice in decisions involving transportation, infrastructure and public safety if a stadium is built nearby.

"We want the Bears to stay in Illinois, and keeping them here should include the communities that will live next door," Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica said. "We are asking for a seat at the table on decisions our residents will live with for decades."

"We are not asking to control this project," Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said. "A seat on the authority makes sure the transportation, infrastructure and public safety needs of our residents are part of the conversation from the start."

As written, the bill would allow certain home-rule municipalities in Cook County, including Chicago and Arlington Heights, to create a stadium authority. The board could have up to five voting members, all appointed by the municipality that creates it.

The bill passed the Illinois Senate June 1 and awaits action in the House.

Bears chairman raises concerns about construction costs

What they're saying:

At an Aug. 13 news conference, Bears Chairman George McCaskey said the team expects to borrow most of its share of the stadium costs and that delays could make the project more expensive.

"Our part of the financing is going to primarily be debt, so that is a constant concern. Anybody who has ever built a house, the longer it takes, the more expensive it is. Construction inflation is a very real concern for us," McCaskey said.

The Bears have explored multiple stadium options, including their Arlington Heights property and a potential move to Hammond, Indiana. Indiana has created a public sports authority to help facilitate a potential stadium project.

Economic development consultant John Boyd believes Illinois has regained momentum, though he said the Bears have given the Hammond site serious consideration, pointing to recent site work in Northwest Indiana.

"It's pretty clear that they'd like to stay in Illinois, but the legislature has a very important role to play here, putting together this public-private partnership to bring this project over the goal line," said Boyd, whose firm advises developers, states and municipalities on stadium projects.

Pritzker says taxpayers must benefit

Dig deeper:

Pritzker said Illinois could help pay for infrastructure and that any agreement must generate revenue to support schools and local governments.

"We can help them with that. We're not going to build them a stadium, but we can help them with infrastructure," Pritzker said.

"What we need to make sure is that this is not bad for the taxpayers of Illinois," he said. "So the payoff over time has to be good for us."

Local votes and the fall veto session

What's next:

The Palatine Village Council is scheduled to consider a resolution supporting the proposed amendment at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The Rolling Meadows City Council is scheduled to consider a similar resolution at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Illinois lawmakers are scheduled to meet Nov. 17–19 and Dec. 1–3 for the fall veto session, giving them another opportunity to advance stadium legislation.