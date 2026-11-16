The Brief Hidden cameras are widely available online, but placing or using them in certain private spaces without consent can lead to criminal charges in Illinois. Cases across the Chicago area have involved secret recordings in workplaces, gyms and businesses, with children among the victims in some cases. Illinois law carries penalties ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, with more serious charges possible when victims are under 18.



Between intersection cameras, license plate readers and surveillance systems, Big Brother is all around us. While we may not always welcome it, surveillance is part of everyday life, and most of the time, we know it’s there.

But when a camera is hidden, it can become something far more troubling.

In this three-part series, FOX Chicago’s Kasey Chronis examines the concerns surrounding hidden cameras, from how easily they can be purchased and the penalties for using them illegally to the lasting impact on victims and efforts to strengthen state law.

How hidden cameras are used

What we know:

Hidden cameras can be difficult to detect, with some devices as small as a coin and lenses even smaller than a pinhead.

"As a private investigator, I was putting in hidden cameras before you could buy them on Amazon," said Perry Myers, president of U-Spy Enterprises.

Hidden cameras are widely available, including online. Illinois law restricts where cameras can be placed and what they can legally record.

There are circumstances in which hidden cameras can legally be used for security or surveillance, such as monitoring a common area in your own home. The law also restricts recording someone without consent in that person’s residence.

"Obviously, you can't put them in a place where people have an expectation of privacy. So locker rooms, washrooms, bedrooms," Myers said.

Myers, who owns U-Spy on Fullerton Avenue in Chicago, says customers use hidden cameras for everything from home security to child custody cases and private investigations.

At U-Spy, buyers must be at least 18 and sign a disclosure acknowledging the equipment must be used lawfully.

While U-Spy sells hidden cameras, another part of its business is helping people find them.

"We actually provide the service, too, through the detective agency, so we do countermeasure sweeps, and those have really picked up a lot lately," Myers said.

If you suspect a hidden camera, Myers says to start by looking closely at your surroundings.

"Unless you're just planning on using these for a few hours, they're going to be plugged in," Myers said.

Hidden camera cases across the Chicago area

Big picture view:

Finding a hidden camera can be just the beginning. When those devices are used illegally, they can become evidence in a criminal case.

"It's disturbing; these cases are really very disturbing," said DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin, whose office has handled multiple cases involving unlawful secret recordings.

"I also believe that the public is more aware of where cameras are located, if they are in a locker room or a changing room or a tanning bed or a tanning salon, and they look for it and find it," Berlin said.

Among the cases FOX Chicago has covered since January 2025:

Jesus Salazar was accused of secretly recording coworkers in an employee restroom at a food manufacturing facility in Northlake.

Erick Palacios was charged in connection with hidden cameras found in bathrooms at a boxing gym in Naperville.

Steven Segura pleaded guilty to unauthorized video recording in a bathroom at the Church of God in Addison and was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation.

Jason Wade Spencer was indicted on 64 felony counts for allegedly secretly recording clients at Reflexion Spa in Hinsdale.

What Illinois law says about secret recordings

Dig deeper:

"Every single recording or every single photograph that’s taken is a separate charge. Every victim is a separate charge," Berlin said.

Illinois law makes it a Class A misdemeanor to knowingly place a recording device in certain private spaces with the intent to record someone without consent. Knowingly recording someone without consent in those spaces can be a Class 4 felony.

"Just placing the camera, in and of itself, in a locker room, a bathroom, a changing room, a hotel bedroom, a tanning salon — just placing the camera — is a Class A misdemeanor, but recording, making a video record with that camera is a Class 4 felony," Berlin said.

Some cases involve children, and Illinois law allows for more serious charges when the victim is under 18.

"Children are our most precious assets, and we need to do everything we can to protect them," Berlin said.

"It becomes a Class 3 felony if the victim is under 18, and it’s a Class 2 felony if the victim is under 18 and that person is actually disseminating that video record," Berlin said.

In Addison, prosecutors accused ice cream shop owner Steven Weisberg of using a hidden camera to record female employees, including minors, as they changed clothes.

"If the images or videos show a minor victim in a lewd exhibition of their genitals or pubic area, then it becomes Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and that is a penitentiary sentence and those charges are consecutive," Berlin said.

Kane County prosecutors say more than 180 patients, including children and adults, were secretly recorded while undressing or unclothed at Hanson Family Chiropractic in Batavia.

David Hanson, 44, pleaded guilty in September to two felony counts involving the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse material. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison Nov. 10.

The lasting toll on victims

What's next:

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m., FOX Chicago’s Kasey Chronis examines the toll these crimes can take on victims long after the recording stops.

For some victims, a visit to the doctor or even a trip to a dressing room may never feel the same, as their sense of safety can be difficult to restore.