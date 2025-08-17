Chicago area ice cream shop owner secretly filmed women, girls in bathroom: prosecutors

The Brief A 58-year-old man allegedly secretly recorded women and girls inside the bathroom of the suburban ice cream shop he owns. Police recovered multiple videos on his electronic devices depicting the victims using the Flavor Frenzy bathroom in Addison. Steven Weisberg was charged with child pornography and unauthorized video recording.



A 58-year-old man will remain in jail after he was charged with allegedly recording women and girls in the bathroom of the suburban ice cream shop he owns.

Steven Weisberg was charged with two counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized video recording, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Steven Weisberg (DuPage County State's Attorney)

What we know:

Earlier this month, Addison police received a complaint about suspicious activity at the Flavor Frenzy ice cream shop at 48 West Lake Street.

They were told about what appeared to be a fake wall electrical outlet in the shop’s restroom.

An undercover Addison police officer went to the shop and saw what appeared to be an outlet in the shop’s bathroom with a small black lens in one of the receptacles. Police then obtained a search warrant and removed the phony outlet and found a camera inside.

Prosecutors said Weisberg allegedly installed the camera a few years earlier and was able to access and save footage on his laptop and cellphone.

Police obtained a search warrant for Weisberg’s electronic devices at his home and shop. They found 11 videos on his phone’s deleted folder depicting six individuals, at least three of whom were female employees at Flavor Frenzy, using the shop’s bathroom.

One of the videos showed a 16-year-old girl who worked at Flavor Frenzy changing her shirt. She was asked, allegedly by the suspect, to try on different t-shirts for the business.

Investigators found two other videos allegedly depicting female shop employees, one of whom is a minor. The suspect was arrested on Friday.

Since Weisberg’s arrest, four other minor female employees reported to police that the suspect asked them to model t-shirts and told them to remove their bras for photos so that there was no bra outline in the photos.

What they're saying:

"The allegations against Mr. Weisberg are not only a crime, they are appalling," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, in a statement. "The alleged secret video recording of these young girls should send a chill down the spine of each and every one of us. I commend the Addison Police Department for their extremely quick response to the initial complaint and their thorough follow-up investigation."

What's next:

Weisberg’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.