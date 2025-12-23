Chicago area man calls 911, says he killed his wife: police

The Brief A Batavia man called 911 and said he had killed his wife. Officers responded to an apartment where they arrested him and found a woman fatally wounded. Police did not identify the woman or specify what her injuries were.



A man in west suburban Batavia was arrested Tuesday after he called 911 and said he had killed his wife, whom police found fatally wounded in an apartment.

What we know:

Hector Luvianos-Barrera, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the woman’s death, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Around 4:37 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Church Street in Batavia after the man told dispatchers he had killed his wife.

Responding officers found the man outside of an apartment, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the apartment, a female victim was found with "significant, life-threatening injuries," although police did not specify the nature of those injuries.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators determined the death was a result of a domestic-related incident involving the two subjects and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of the victim’s death. Authorities have not identified the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Luvianos-Barrera was taken to the Kane County Jail for a detention hearing.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.