Chicago man pleads guilty to secretly recording person in church bathroom, prosecutors say
ADDISON, Ill. - A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to secretly recording a person in a bathroom at a church in Addison, prosecutors said.
Chicago man pleads guilty to secret recordings in church bathroom
The backstory:
Steven Segura, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.
Steven Segura (Addison Police)
According to a previous FOX Chicago report, Segura placed a recording device in a public bathroom at the Church of God in Addison around 2 p.m. Aug. 30.
The device was positioned to record people as they undressed, Addison police said.
Authorities said one victim was positively identified in the recording.
What's next:
Segura was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation, prosecutors said.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and previous FOX Chicago reporting.