Chicago man pleads guilty to secretly recording person in church bathroom, prosecutors say

The Brief A Chicago man, Steven Segura, 28, pleaded guilty to unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony, prosecutors said. Segura placed a recording device in a bathroom at the Church of God in Addison to capture people undressing, according to police. Segura was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation.



A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to secretly recording a person in a bathroom at a church in Addison, prosecutors said.

Chicago man pleads guilty to secret recordings in church bathroom

The backstory:

Steven Segura, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Steven Segura (Addison Police)

According to a previous FOX Chicago report, Segura placed a recording device in a public bathroom at the Church of God in Addison around 2 p.m. Aug. 30.

The device was positioned to record people as they undressed, Addison police said.

Authorities said one victim was positively identified in the recording.

What's next:

Segura was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation, prosecutors said.