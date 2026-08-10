Chicago weather: Heavy rain, flooding and storms kick off a busy week
CHICAGO - Today we start with busy weather!
There was a Flash Flood Watch in effect for portions of Kankakee, LaSalle, and Grundy counties until 4:45 a.m.
A Flood Watch is in place for everyone until 7 a.m. due to the heavy widespread 1-3 inches of rainfall.
Chicago weather forecast
What to expect:
Today we have additional showers and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight, the chance for storms continues with lows around 70. Tomorrow, and Wednesday we have the chance for severe storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
The chance for storms returns Thursday with highs around 80. Friday is looking to be dry FINALLY with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.
This weekend we have highs around 80 both days. There is a chance for rain on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.