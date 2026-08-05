Chicago man charged with killing two young women on Southeast Side

The Brief Chicago police have charged a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of two young women. Anthony Nunnally is accused of killing a 17-year-old in October 2025 and 19-year-old Sierra Evans in September 2024. A Cook County judge is expected to decide Wednesday whether Nunnally will remain in custody while the cases move forward.



A Chicago man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shootings of two young women in separate killings on the city's Southeast Side.

Chicago murder suspect

Anthony Nunnally, 21, was taken into custody Monday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Anthony Nunnally

At the time of his arrest, Nunnally was already being held in the Cook County Jail on separate felony carjacking and armed robbery charges.

The backstory:

According to police, Nunnally was identified as the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old girl in the 11000 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the East Side neighborhood on Oct. 26, 2025. The teen was found in an alley after being shot twice.

Police also identified Nunnally as the person responsible for the fatal East Side shooting of 19-year-old Sierra Evans in the 9500 block of South Avenue N on Sept. 28, 2024.

Sierra Evans | Legal Help Firm

Nunnally has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It is not clear whether the two victims knew each other or had connections to Nunnally himself.

What's next:

Nunnally is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing, where a judge will decide whether he remains in custody while the cases move forward.