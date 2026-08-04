Munster celebrates National Night Out with fireworks, family fun and community policing

The Brief Munster celebrated its 31st annual National Night Out with 140 booths, K-9 demonstrations, train rides, music, food, freebies and fireworks. The annual event brings together police, first responders and residents to strengthen community relationships and encourage neighborhood safety. National Night Out is held nationwide on the first Tuesday in August, giving families a chance to connect before the new school year begins.



The Munster Police Department does National Night Out bigger every year.

Fireworks just finished over the Munster Community Pool and after an afternoon of food and freebies in the park.

National Night Out in Munster

The backstory:

National Night Out Against Crime brings police officers, first responders and the public they serve together for friendly interaction.

Neighbors get to know each other and it cultivates community policing for the future.

It’s also a time for kids to celebrate the last week of summer before school starts again.

This year, there were 140 booths, a K9 demonstration, music, train rides and more.

First responders handed out blue glow sticks to the kids.

It’s something the community looks forward to, with results they say last throughout the year.

"We had town block parties. Officers visited parties throughout town. We encouraged neighbors to introduce each other so they could get to know each other and look out for each other," said Sgt. James Ghrist, community policing officer for the Munster Police Department.

What's next:

They’ve been doing national night out here for 31 years.

It’s done across the country on the first Tuesday in August.