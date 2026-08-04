Homer Glen shelter-in-place order issued due to barricaded subject

The Brief Shelter-in-place ordered: Residents on Maverick Trail in Homer Glen have been told to shelter in place as authorities respond to a barricaded suspect. Home invasion investigation: The suspect allegedly fled a home invasion in Darien, where one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, before barricading himself at a Homer Glen residence. Police response ongoing: Roads are closed near Maverick Trail, and officers are continuing efforts to take the suspect into custody.



Residents in a Homer Glen neighborhood have been ordered to shelter in place as authorities respond to a barricaded suspect following a home invasion in nearby Darien, officials said.

Shelter-in-place order in Homer Glen due to barricaded subject

What we know:

The Will County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13200 block of Maverick Trail in Homer Glen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, residents on Maverick Trail have been ordered to shelter in place because of a barricaded suspect.

Earlier Tuesday, Darien police responded just after 2 p.m. to the 1400 block of Sequoia Drive for a reported home invasion. Officers saw the suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was injured during the incident and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers pursued the suspect's vehicle, but the pursuit ended near Bell Road and 143rd Street in Homer Glen.

Authorities said the suspect was later located at a residence on Maverick Trail, where he remains barricaded.

Officials have closed Maverick Trail at Woodland and Parker and are urging the public to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the incident or identified the suspect.

What's next:

Law enforcement officers remain at the scene and are working to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. We'll provide updates as more information becomes available.