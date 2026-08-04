Homer Glen shelter-in-place order issued due to barricaded subject
HOMER GLEN - Residents in a Homer Glen neighborhood have been ordered to shelter in place as authorities respond to a barricaded suspect following a home invasion in nearby Darien, officials said.
Shelter-in-place order in Homer Glen due to barricaded subject
What we know:
The Will County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13200 block of Maverick Trail in Homer Glen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, residents on Maverick Trail have been ordered to shelter in place because of a barricaded suspect.
Earlier Tuesday, Darien police responded just after 2 p.m. to the 1400 block of Sequoia Drive for a reported home invasion. Officers saw the suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.
The victim was injured during the incident and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Officers pursued the suspect's vehicle, but the pursuit ended near Bell Road and 143rd Street in Homer Glen.
Authorities said the suspect was later located at a residence on Maverick Trail, where he remains barricaded.
Officials have closed Maverick Trail at Woodland and Parker and are urging the public to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the incident or identified the suspect.
What's next:
Law enforcement officers remain at the scene and are working to take the suspect into custody.
This is a developing story. We'll provide updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office and Darien police.