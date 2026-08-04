Missing Evanston man found dead in Des Plaines River, coroner says

The Brief A missing 30-year-old Evanston man, Julian Newman, was found dead Friday evening along the Des Plaines River after a two-day search near Lake Minear in Libertyville. The Lake County Coroner's Office said an autopsy determined Newman's death was consistent with drowning. Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A missing Evanston man was found dead along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River after a two-day search, officials said.

Missing man found dead in Des Plaines River

The backstory:

Julian Newman, 30, was found around 7:30 p.m. Friday after a two-day search in the area of Lake Minear in Libertyville, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Authorities said Newman was found along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River near West Oak Spring Road.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined Newman's death was consistent with drowning, the coroner's office said.

What's next:

Further details about the case have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.