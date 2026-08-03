Lollapalooza 2026: 10 arrested, 67 taken to hospitals during four-day festival

The Brief City officials said 10 people were arrested during this year's Lollapalooza. A total of 67 people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals. Arrests were down from last year, while ambulance transports increased.



Lollapalooza ended with 10 arrests and 67 people taken to hospitals by ambulance over four days, according to the City of Chicago.

Lollapalooza arrests and hospital totals

By day, officials reported:

Thursday: 4 arrests, 18 ambulance transports

Friday: 3 arrests, 22 ambulance transports

Saturday: 3 arrests, 16 ambulance transports

Sunday: 0 arrests, 11 ambulance transports

There were no ordinance violations or citations.

"With public safety as the top priority, the City of Chicago and event organizers worked in advance to plan and refine security measures that were implemented to ensure the safety and security of attendees, artists and staff of the 4-day festival," the city said in a press release.

Compared with previous years:

2025: 12 arrests, 42 ambulance transports

2024: 9 arrests, 63 ambulance transports

2023: 14 arrests, 55 ambulance transports

2022: 15 arrests, 68 ambulance transports

2021: 19 arrests, 102 ambulance transports

The backstory:

This year's festival was marked by heavy rain Saturday, which forced organizers to delay the event for several hours and left large parts of Grant Park muddy for the rest of the weekend.

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It's still too early to know how much this year's cleanup or repairs will cost.

Lollapalooza has faced costly repair bills after rainy weekends in the past. In 2011, heavy rain turned Grant Park into a muddy mess, and organizers paid more than $1 million to repair the grounds.