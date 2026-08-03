Lollapalooza 2026: 10 arrested, 67 taken to hospitals during four-day festival
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza ended with 10 arrests and 67 people taken to hospitals by ambulance over four days, according to the City of Chicago.
Lollapalooza arrests and hospital totals
By day, officials reported:
- Thursday: 4 arrests, 18 ambulance transports
- Friday: 3 arrests, 22 ambulance transports
- Saturday: 3 arrests, 16 ambulance transports
- Sunday: 0 arrests, 11 ambulance transports
There were no ordinance violations or citations.
"With public safety as the top priority, the City of Chicago and event organizers worked in advance to plan and refine security measures that were implemented to ensure the safety and security of attendees, artists and staff of the 4-day festival," the city said in a press release.
Compared with previous years:
- 2025: 12 arrests, 42 ambulance transports
- 2024: 9 arrests, 63 ambulance transports
- 2023: 14 arrests, 55 ambulance transports
- 2022: 15 arrests, 68 ambulance transports
- 2021: 19 arrests, 102 ambulance transports
The backstory:
This year's festival was marked by heavy rain Saturday, which forced organizers to delay the event for several hours and left large parts of Grant Park muddy for the rest of the weekend.
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It's still too early to know how much this year's cleanup or repairs will cost.
Lollapalooza has faced costly repair bills after rainy weekends in the past. In 2011, heavy rain turned Grant Park into a muddy mess, and organizers paid more than $1 million to repair the grounds.
The Source: The information in this story came from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and previous FOX Chicago reporting.