CPS adds 15 more Sustainable Community Schools across Chicago
CHICAGO - Several more Chicago public schools will become community hubs during the 2026-27 school year, offering students and families services like after-school programs, mental health support and help finding community resources.
CPS expands community schools program
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union announced Monday that 15 more schools have been selected to join the Sustainable Community Schools program.
The expansion will increase the number of Sustainable Community Schools across Chicago from 36 to 51. CPS said another 19 schools are expected to join the program for the 2027-28 school year.
The backstory:
The program, launched in 2018 as a joint initiative between CPS and CTU, transforms neighborhood schools into community hubs by pairing them with nonprofit organizations. Schools receive approximately $500,000 each year for staffing, programming and community partnerships.
Participating schools offer services that extend beyond the classroom, including after-school and summer programs, mental health support, restorative justice programs, parent outreach, adult education and help connecting families with food, housing and health resources.
What they're saying:
Mayor Brandon Johnson, CPS CEO and Superintendent Dr. Macquline King and CTU President Stacy Davis Gates all praised the expansion.
Mayor Brandon Johnson
"Every child deserves a school that opens doors not only to academic success, but to the opportunities and support that strengthen entire families," Johnson said. "Expanding Sustainable Community Schools reflects our commitment to investing in neighborhoods, empowering communities, and creating learning environments where students can thrive. When we strengthen our schools, we strengthen the future of Chicago."
Dr. Macquline King
"Sustainable Community Schools demonstrate what is possible when schools, families, and community partners work together with a shared purpose," King said. "The expansion of this model means we are creating more opportunities for students to succeed academically while ensuring they have access to the services, relationships, and supports that help them reach their full potential."
President Stacy Davis Gates
"These community hubs recognize that student success is built through strong relationships, meaningful partnerships, and a commitment to supporting the whole child," Davis Gates said. "Expanding this work means more families will have access to schools that serve as trusted centers of opportunity. We are encouraged to see this continued investment and remain committed to working alongside CPS to ensure every student has the support they deserve."
Newly selected Sustainable Community Schools
The 15 schools joining the program for the 2026-27 school year are:
- Chicago High School for the Arts
- Chicago Vocational High School
- Roberto Clemente Community Academy
- DeWitt Clinton Elementary School
- Mary E. Courtenay Elementary Language Arts Center
- Marie Sklodowska Curie Metropolitan High School
- James Farmer Jr. Elementary School
- Foster Park Elementary School
- Gage Park High School
- Mildred I. Lavizzo Elementary School
- Little Village Elementary School
- Roswell B. Mason Elementary School
- Benjamin E. Mays Elementary Academy
- Parkside Elementary Community Academy
- Theodore Roosevelt High School
Existing schools
- Oscar DePriest Elementary School
- Herbert Spencer Technology Academy
- Charles Steinmetz College Prep
- Brighton Park Elementary School
- Thomas Kelly Preparatory School
- Donald L. Morrill Math & Science Specialty School
- John B. Drake Elementary School
- Jacob Beidler Elementary School
- Daniel R. Cameron Magnet School of the Arts
- Carl Schurz High School
- Richard Yates Elementary School
- Richards Career Academy
- Christian Fenger Academy High School
- Adlai E. Stevenson Elementary School
- David Farragut Community Academy IB World School
- Cyrus H. McCormick Elementary School
- Uplift Community High School
- Fort Dearborn Elementary School
- Walter H. Dyett High School for The Arts
- Ralph H. Metcalfe Community Academy
- Ira Aldridge Elementary School
- Austin College and Career Academy High School
- Belmont-Cragin Elementary School
- James H. Bowen High School
- Cesar E. Chavez Multi-Cultural Academic Center
- George W. Collins Academy STEAM High School
- James R. Doolittle Elementary School
- Englewood STEM High School
- Stephen F. Gale Community Academy
- Harold Washington Elementary School
- Gurdon S. Hubbard High School
- Stephen T. Mather High School
- McCutcheon STEAM Elementary School
- Richard J. Oglesby Elementary School
- Telpochcalli Dual-Language Elementary School
- George Washington High School
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The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Mayor's Office, Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Teachers Union.