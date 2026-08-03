CPS adds 15 more Sustainable Community Schools across Chicago

The Brief Fifteen more Chicago Public Schools will become Sustainable Community Schools during the 2026-27 school year. The expansion will bring the district's total to 51 community hub schools, with 19 more planned next year. Schools will receive additional funding and partner with community organizations to provide academic, mental health and family support services.



Several more Chicago public schools will become community hubs during the 2026-27 school year, offering students and families services like after-school programs, mental health support and help finding community resources.

CPS expands community schools program

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union announced Monday that 15 more schools have been selected to join the Sustainable Community Schools program.

The expansion will increase the number of Sustainable Community Schools across Chicago from 36 to 51. CPS said another 19 schools are expected to join the program for the 2027-28 school year.

The backstory:

The program, launched in 2018 as a joint initiative between CPS and CTU, transforms neighborhood schools into community hubs by pairing them with nonprofit organizations. Schools receive approximately $500,000 each year for staffing, programming and community partnerships.

Participating schools offer services that extend beyond the classroom, including after-school and summer programs, mental health support, restorative justice programs, parent outreach, adult education and help connecting families with food, housing and health resources.

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson, CPS CEO and Superintendent Dr. Macquline King and CTU President Stacy Davis Gates all praised the expansion.

Mayor Brandon Johnson

"Every child deserves a school that opens doors not only to academic success, but to the opportunities and support that strengthen entire families," Johnson said. "Expanding Sustainable Community Schools reflects our commitment to investing in neighborhoods, empowering communities, and creating learning environments where students can thrive. When we strengthen our schools, we strengthen the future of Chicago."

Dr. Macquline King

"Sustainable Community Schools demonstrate what is possible when schools, families, and community partners work together with a shared purpose," King said. "The expansion of this model means we are creating more opportunities for students to succeed academically while ensuring they have access to the services, relationships, and supports that help them reach their full potential."

President Stacy Davis Gates

"These community hubs recognize that student success is built through strong relationships, meaningful partnerships, and a commitment to supporting the whole child," Davis Gates said. "Expanding this work means more families will have access to schools that serve as trusted centers of opportunity. We are encouraged to see this continued investment and remain committed to working alongside CPS to ensure every student has the support they deserve."

Newly selected Sustainable Community Schools

The 15 schools joining the program for the 2026-27 school year are:

Chicago High School for the Arts

Chicago Vocational High School

Roberto Clemente Community Academy

DeWitt Clinton Elementary School

Mary E. Courtenay Elementary Language Arts Center

Marie Sklodowska Curie Metropolitan High School

James Farmer Jr. Elementary School

Foster Park Elementary School

Gage Park High School

Mildred I. Lavizzo Elementary School

Little Village Elementary School

Roswell B. Mason Elementary School

Benjamin E. Mays Elementary Academy

Parkside Elementary Community Academy

Theodore Roosevelt High School

Existing schools

Oscar DePriest Elementary School

Herbert Spencer Technology Academy

Charles Steinmetz College Prep

Brighton Park Elementary School

Thomas Kelly Preparatory School

Donald L. Morrill Math & Science Specialty School

John B. Drake Elementary School

Jacob Beidler Elementary School

Daniel R. Cameron Magnet School of the Arts

Carl Schurz High School

Richard Yates Elementary School

Richards Career Academy

Christian Fenger Academy High School

Adlai E. Stevenson Elementary School

David Farragut Community Academy IB World School

Cyrus H. McCormick Elementary School

Uplift Community High School

Fort Dearborn Elementary School

Walter H. Dyett High School for The Arts

Ralph H. Metcalfe Community Academy

Ira Aldridge Elementary School

Austin College and Career Academy High School

Belmont-Cragin Elementary School

James H. Bowen High School

Cesar E. Chavez Multi-Cultural Academic Center

George W. Collins Academy STEAM High School

James R. Doolittle Elementary School

Englewood STEM High School

Stephen F. Gale Community Academy

Harold Washington Elementary School

Gurdon S. Hubbard High School

Stephen T. Mather High School

McCutcheon STEAM Elementary School

Richard J. Oglesby Elementary School

Telpochcalli Dual-Language Elementary School

George Washington High School

For more information, click HERE.