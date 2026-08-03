Chicago weather: Sunny start to the week before storms return Wednesday

The Brief Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s are expected today, with another warm, dry day Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to move into the Chicago area on Wednesday and linger into early Thursday. Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.



We’ve got a couple of fine early-August days to enjoy before the next storm system arrives.

Today will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the lower 80s away from the lake. There will be some low clouds near the lake and perhaps some fog in valleys early this morning.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Chicago midweek storms

What's next:

Tuesday looks good and perhaps a couple of degrees warmer, making it into the mid 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

On Wednesday showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the area. Showers will likely continue into early Thursday.

Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be a little bit cooler due to clouds and showers.

A nice warm-up is on the way though as we head toward the weekend with temperatures on Friday in the mid 80s and then upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.