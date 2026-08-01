Chicago crime: Woman shot in attempted West Side carjacking, CPD says

The Brief A 36-year-old woman was shot during an attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side early Saturday. Police said the gunman approached the victim and fled the scene. The woman was hospitalized with a gunshot to the back and listed in good condition.



A woman was shot and injured during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s West Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of W. 5th Ave. in Austin around 12:37 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 36-year-old woman was getting out of her car when an unknown male offender approached her with a gun, fired shots at her and demanded her car before fleeing, police said.

The victim was shot in the back and treated at the scene by paramedics. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police provided no further details, including a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.