Wrong-way crash on I-94 in Chicago leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

The Brief A wrong-way driver entered the northbound express lanes of I-94 near 31st Street, causing multiple crashes near Garfield Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police. One person was killed and multiple others were injured in the crash. Northbound I-94 traffic is being diverted at 67th Street as the investigation continues.



One person was killed and multiple others are injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 Friday evening on Chicago's South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash occurred at about 5:48 p.m. in the northbound express lanes of I-94 near 55th Street.

State police said a driver entered the interstate traveling south in the northbound lanes near 31st Street and struck multiple vehicles near Garfield Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and multiple other people were injured, authorities said.

What we don't know:

State police have not released the conditions of those who were injured. The identity of the person who was killed has also not been released.

What's next:

All northbound traffic is being diverted at 67th Street as authorities continue to investigate. The scene remained active as of about 7:30 p.m., and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.