Blood beneath new floor leads to murder charges in missing Illinois man's case

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The Brief Two Mundelein-area men have been charged with murdering 51-year-old Ruslan Furman, who disappeared in November 2025. Investigators say they found Furman's blood beneath newly remodeled flooring and on a saw, and believe the suspects dismembered his body after killing him. His remains have not been found, and detectives say the search is continuing.



Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who disappeared last November after detectives uncovered evidence that they dismembered his body and disposed of the remains.

Charges in killing of missing man

The backstory:

In early November 2025, a report was filed for a missing man, 51-year-old Ruslan Furman, who was last seen at his home in unincorporated Mundelein.

Detectives launched an investigation into Furman's disappearance and discovered he had been visiting acquaintances, 52-year-old Dmitry Bogatiryov and 56-year-old Damen Voranoff, at Bogatiryov's home in the 26600 block of Kenwood Court in unincorporated Mundelein.

As the investigation progressed, detectives noticed Bogatiryov's living room had recently undergone renovations, including freshly stained hardwood floors and newly painted walls.

Based on other evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home.

Inside, investigators discovered what appeared to be blood spatter on portions of the wall and suspected blood beneath the newly stained hardwood flooring. Samples taken from the drywall and subfloor were analyzed by the crime lab and confirmed to be Furman's blood, according to investigators.

Detectives also recovered a reciprocating saw from the home that appeared to contain blood that lab testing later confirmed belonged to Furman, authorities said.

Investigators also found a burn pile near the home, where they recovered charred pieces of what they believe was a couch that had previously been inside the residence.

Surveillance video obtained during the investigation allegedly showed Bogatiryov and Voranoff purchasing muriatic acid and other suspicious items from a hardware store.

Based on the evidence, detectives believe the two men beat Furman to death inside Bogatiryov's home, left him there to die, then dismembered his body before disposing of his remains.

Search for his remains

Dig deeper:

Despite multiple searches involving sheriff's detectives, specialized dive teams, firefighters and partner law enforcement agencies, Furman's body has not been found.

Investigators searched Diamond Lake several times but were unable to recover any remains. The sheriff's office said the search for Furman will continue as detectives pursue additional leads.

After reviewing the evidence, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office presented the case to a grand jury on Wednesday, which returned indictments charging both men with first-degree murder.

Bogatiryov and Voranoff were already in custody on unrelated charges and were scheduled to make their first court appearance on the murder charges Thursday.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office plans to ask a judge to keep both men detained while awaiting trial.

What they're saying:

Sheriff John Idleburg praised the detectives who spent months working the case.

"This investigation reflects the dedication and persistence of our detectives, who never stopped working to find the truth and seek justice for Mr. Furman and his loved ones," Idleburg said in a statement. "From the day he was reported missing, our investigators followed every lead, worked through every piece of evidence, and stayed focused on holding those responsible accountable. "