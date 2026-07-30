Chicago shootings: Teen killed, 5 injured Wednesday evening into Thursday

The Brief Six people were shot in five separate incidents across Chicago from Wednesday evening into early Thursday. A 17-year-old boy died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in South Chicago. The other five wounded victims range in age from 15 to 56.



Six people were shot, including a teenage boy who was killed, in separate shootings across Chicago from Wednesday evening into early Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

The first reported shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Harding Avenue in North Lawndale.

Police said a 56-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of South Merrill Avenue in the Pill Hill neighborhood.

According to police, two 15-year-old boys were standing outside when an unknown man approached and an argument broke out. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

One teen was shot in the left arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The second teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and took himself to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The suspect ran away on foot.

Less than 30 minutes later, around 11:57 p.m., a 42-year-old man was walking in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue in North Lawndale when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The only fatal shooting happened at about 1:28 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of South Oglesby Avenue in South Chicago.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The final reported shooting occurred around 4:56 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Halsted Street in Englewood.

A 23-year-old woman told police she was standing outside when she heard gunfire and felt pain. She suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and took herself to Insight Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 17-year-old killed.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests in any of the five shootings. Area detectives are investigating.