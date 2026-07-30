Hillside crash: Man killed, another hurt in rollover collision

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash before 5 a.m. Thursday in Hillside. The crash happened at Mannheim Road and Washington Boulevard and involved a rollover. Police say the investigation remains active, and the intersection was expected to stay closed for several hours.



A two-vehicle rollover crash left one man dead and another injured early Thursday morning in Chicago's west suburbs.

What we know:

Police said officers and firefighters responded to the crash at about 4:54 a.m. at the intersection of Mannheim Road and Washington Boulevard in Hillside.

The crash involved a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Trailblazer. Each vehicle was occupied only by its 22-year-old driver.

Two-vehicle rollover crash in Hillside.

According to police, the Trailblazer was traveling south on Mannheim Road when it struck the Mustang as it turned west onto Washington Boulevard. The impact caused the Trailblazer to roll over.

One man died at the scene, while the other was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who died or the condition of the injured driver.

It remains unclear if factors such as speed, impairment or distraction played a role in the crash.

What's next:

Hillside police are investigating the crash with assistance from the West Suburban Major Crash Unit.

The intersection of Mannheim Road and Washington Boulevard was closed for several hours as investigators worked the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.