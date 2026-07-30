Chicago residents say prostitution problem has returned near Midway Airport

The Brief Garfield Ridge residents held a press conference Wednesday, saying prostitution and drug activity have returned along Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. Neighbors say they’re again finding used condoms, syringes and other evidence of illegal activity in residential areas. The community is calling for more police patrols, additional surveillance cameras and tougher enforcement after last year’s undercover sting



Garfield Ridge residents say prostitution and drug activity have resurfaced in their neighborhood, nearly a year after law enforcement conducted an undercover operation aimed at curbing the problem.

What we know:

Residents gathered Wednesday evening near 51st Street and Keating Avenue for a press conference, saying open prostitution has once again become common along Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport.

They say the activity has spread into nearby residential streets, leaving behind used condoms, syringes and other signs of illegal activity.

In 2025, neighbors raised similar concerns after they reported seeing high-end vehicles driving through the area to solicit sex workers. Following those complaints, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover sting targeting sex buyers.

Residents say they had hoped the operation would bring long-term relief, but now believe the issue has resurfaced.

The community is calling on city leaders and law enforcement to increase police patrols, install more surveillance cameras and the installment of a new police station in the community to drive away illegal activity.

What's next:

Residents said they want immediate action, arguing that without additional resources and enforcement, the neighborhood’s safety and quality of life will continue to deteriorate.