Chicago residents say prostitution problem has returned near Midway Airport
CHICAGO - Garfield Ridge residents say prostitution and drug activity have resurfaced in their neighborhood, nearly a year after law enforcement conducted an undercover operation aimed at curbing the problem.
What we know:
Residents gathered Wednesday evening near 51st Street and Keating Avenue for a press conference, saying open prostitution has once again become common along Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport.
They say the activity has spread into nearby residential streets, leaving behind used condoms, syringes and other signs of illegal activity.
In 2025, neighbors raised similar concerns after they reported seeing high-end vehicles driving through the area to solicit sex workers. Following those complaints, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover sting targeting sex buyers.
Residents say they had hoped the operation would bring long-term relief, but now believe the issue has resurfaced.
The community is calling on city leaders and law enforcement to increase police patrols, install more surveillance cameras and the installment of a new police station in the community to drive away illegal activity.
What's next:
Residents said they want immediate action, arguing that without additional resources and enforcement, the neighborhood’s safety and quality of life will continue to deteriorate.
The Source: The information in this report came from a press conference held by residents in Garfield Ridge.