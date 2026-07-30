Lollapalooza 2026 kicks off in Chicago with warm weather, rain ahead and safety tips

The Brief Lollapalooza opens Thursday in Grant Park with more than 170 performances scheduled over four days. Festival organizers are reminding attendees about bag rules, hydration and weather safety. Officials are also warning fans about fake tickets, wristband fraud and heavy traffic around Grant Park.



Lollapalooza officially gets underway Thursday in Grant Park as hundreds of thousands of music fans are expected to attend the four-day festival in Chicago.

Lollapalooza opens with safety reminders

Final preparations wrapped up this morning as fans began arriving for the first day of the annual music fest.

More than 170 performances are scheduled over the next four days, with attendees traveling from around the world to take part in the event.

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Festival organizers are reminding fans to follow entry rules before heading to Grant Park. Only small, clear bags are allowed inside. Outside liquids are prohibited, but attendees may bring an empty reusable bottle or hydration pack to fill for free at water stations throughout the festival.

Thursday is expected to be warm, but rain is in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Officials are encouraging festivalgoers to stay hydrated and sign up for real-time weather updates and emergency alerts throughout the weekend.

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Organizers will also have several safety resources available, including a booth providing fentanyl education and free Narcan.

A local doctor urged people to pace themselves, stay hydrated and eat food if they plan to drink alcohol.

"You want to be very careful with how you take it all in. You know, number one, pace yourself," said Dr. Ernest Wang of Endeavor Health. "If you're going to be using any drugs, not recommending that, but you know, you gotta know what it is and make sure you're not taking something you don't know where you got it from or what's in it."

Officials are also warning fans to be on the lookout for fake tickets and wristband fraud. Festivalgoers are encouraged to make sure their wristbands are securely fastened and clearly visible.

Lollapalooza traffic and transportation

Several streets surrounding Grant Park are closed for the festival, and heavy traffic is expected throughout the weekend.

Officials recommend taking CTA or Metra trains to the festival, with both transit agencies providing additional service during Lollapalooza.

What's next:

Lollapalooza will wrap up Sunday night.