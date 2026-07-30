Video shows deadly Chicago shooting at South Side gas station; police seek suspects

The Brief Chicago police released video as they search for four suspects in a July 2 shooting at an Auburn Gresham gas station. Police said four suspects armed with handguns and rifles shot four people, killing two of them. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects who opened fire at a South Side gas station earlier this month, killing two people and injuring two others.

Deadly Auburn Gresham shooting

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance video of the shooting, which happened July 2 at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, four suspects armed with handguns and rifles fired multiple shots, striking four people. Two of the victims died.

Police described the suspects as wearing dark clothing. One suspect was wearing red-and-white shoes.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether the victims were targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK316902.