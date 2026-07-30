Little Village community rallies for justice after mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Belesda Toledo (Courtesy of Baltazar Enriquez, President of the Little Village Community Council)

The Brief A Little Village community is mourning 47-year-old Belesda Toledo, a mother of four who was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street Wednesday morning. Police say a white truck struck Toledo in a crosswalk before fleeing the scene, and detectives are asking the public for help identifying the driver. Friends and community organizations are honoring Toledo's legacy while calling for justice and accountability.



The Little Village community is mourning the loss of a mother of four after police say she was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified by community members as 47-year-old Belesda Toledo, whose death has prompted local organizations to ask the public to help identify the driver who fled the scene.

Little Village mother killed in hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11:41 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue, according to police.

Police said Toledo was walking westbound in a crosswalk when she was hit by a white truck traveling southbound on Hamlin Avenue.

Police said the driver fled the scene, continuing south on Hamlin Avenue without stopping.

Toledo was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Community leaders later confirmed she died from her injuries.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.

"Deeply loved"

What they're saying:

Community leaders described Toledo as a beloved resident whose death has left family, friends and neighbors devastated.

"Belesda was deeply loved by her family, friends, and neighbors. She leaves behind four children, and her family is devastated by this heartbreaking tragedy," the Little Village Community Council said in a statement.

Organizers said Chicago police detectives have been canvassing the neighborhood and following up on leads but are asking anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved to come forward.

"Too many hit-and-run cases fail to receive the attention they deserve, and we cannot allow Belesda's death to become just another statistic," the group said.

The Helen & Joe Community Organization, where Toledo volunteered for years, also paid tribute to her, remembering her as a dedicated mother and selfless community member.

"We met you in 2021, and from that day forward, you became part of our Helen & Joe Community Organization family," the organization said. "You touched so many lives with your strength, resilience, and kind heart."

The group said Toledo regularly volunteered in its office, helping with housekeeping and supporting others.

"You never looked for recognition—you simply showed up ready to help, always with kindness and a smile," the statement read. "Your generosity and willingness to serve others will never be forgotten."