Two tornadoes confirmed in Chicago suburbs during Monday's storms

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds hit Lansing and an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds touched down in Glen Ellyn during Monday's storms. Straight-line winds topping 70 mph also caused damage in Carol Stream and Downers Grove. Survey crews are still assessing damage in several south suburbs and expect to release more findings soon.



The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago suburbs during Monday's severe weather outbreak.

Tornadoes in Chicagoland

What we know:

One tornado tracked through Lansing before lifting just east of the Illinois-Indiana state line in Munster, Indiana. The storm was rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, according to the NWS.

Meteorologists also confirmed an EF-0 tornado struck Glen Ellyn in DuPage County, producing peak winds of about 80 mph.

In addition to the tornadoes, survey teams found evidence of damaging straight-line winds exceeding 70 mph in both Carol Stream and Downers Grove, where strong thunderstorms caused wind damage but no tornadoes.

The National Weather Service also reviewed video showing what appeared to be a possible tornado near Watseka in Iroquois County. However, investigators said they were unable to confirm that the funnel cloud actually touched the ground, so it will remain classified as a funnel cloud rather than a tornado.

Storm survey crews are still assessing damage in Glenwood, Hazel Crest, Homewood, Markham and Orland Park.

Meteorologists said the damage path near Hazel Crest has been especially challenging to analyze because the storm's rotation appeared to loop back on itself, making it more difficult to determine exactly what happened.

Tornadoes near Chicago in 2026

By the numbers:

It has been a very active year across the Chicagoland area for tornadoes. The two confirmed tornadoes from Monday bring the 2026 tornado count up to 57 in the Chicago National Weather Service forecast area. The 30-year average sits at just 16 tornadoes, so we are once again well above normal.

What's next:

We have calmer days ahead with sunny skies on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s tomorrow and upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain and storms will arrive on Friday, lasting into Saturday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Friday and then mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 79s to near 80 degrees.