Chicago weather: Possible tornadoes under investigation after storms leave 200K without power

The Brief Mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 are expected across Chicagoland today as hundreds of thousands of ComEd customers are still without power due to severe weather Monday. A beach hazard remains in effect because of dangerous waves and strong northeast winds. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s by Thursday before rain and storm chances return Friday and Saturday.



Today will be a wonderful day of weather — thank goodness — as Chicagoland continues to recover from severe weather Monday that left behind plenty of damage.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, more than 200,000 ComEd customers were still without power.

"We know you are without power and we appreciate your patience as crews work to restore your power," ComEd said in a statement on their website. "Based on the history of similar storms of this size, we expect 80% of interruptions to be restored by Wednesday at noon, and the vast majority of remaining customers to be restored by 10pm on Friday."

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The most severe damage was reported in Chicago Heights, Maywood, Crestwood, Bolingbrook, University Park, Glenbard, Libertyville and on Chicago's South Side, according to ComEd.

Possible tornadoes

The National Weather Service is investigating several areas where tornadoes may have touched down during Monday's severe storms. Survey teams are examining damage in the following locations:

Northwest DuPage County, roughly between West Chicago and Carol Stream

Near Burr Ridge

Southeast Cook County, extending across the Illinois-Indiana state line

Eastern Lake County, Indiana, into northwest Porter County

Southern Porter County, extending to the LaPorte County line

The National Weather Service will determine whether tornadoes occurred after completing damage surveys in the affected areas.

Tuesday in Chicago

We have mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 this afternoon. There is a beach hazard in effect for all beaches due to waves up to about 11 feet possible. The wind will be out of the northeast, gusting to about 25 mph at times.

Storm threat later this week

What's next:

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Thursday, we crank up the heat to the upper 80s under sunshine.

On Friday, the chance for rain is back in the afternoon and night. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for PM storms. Highs will be around 80.

Sunday is mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Starting next week, we have highs in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine Monday and Tuesday.