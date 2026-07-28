CTA Green Line attack leaves passenger injured; police searching for suspect

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The Brief A CTA Green Line passenger was assaulted late at night on July 10 on the Near West Side, police said. Police say a suspect threw a 48-year-old man to the ground and caused injuries with a broken glass bottle. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect.



A passenger on the CTA Green Line train was assaulted early this month on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

CTA Green Line attack

What we know:

Police said the attack happened around 11:45 p.m. on July 10 near the Damen Green Line station.

The suspect approached a 48-year-old man, took a glass bottle from him, and threw him to the ground. The bottle then broke, causing lacerations to the victim.

What we don't know:

Police have not been able to identify the offender. No details were given about the condition of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK328601.