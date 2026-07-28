CTA Green Line attack leaves passenger injured; police searching for suspect
CHICAGO - A passenger on the CTA Green Line train was assaulted early this month on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.
CTA Green Line attack
What we know:
Police said the attack happened around 11:45 p.m. on July 10 near the Damen Green Line station.
The suspect approached a 48-year-old man, took a glass bottle from him, and threw him to the ground. The bottle then broke, causing lacerations to the victim.
What we don't know:
Police have not been able to identify the offender. No details were given about the condition of the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK328601.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.