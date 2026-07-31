Illinois woman charged with shooting husband inside home

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The Brief A Crete woman is charged with shooting her husband inside a home. The man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to recover. The children were unharmed, and the suspect remains jailed without bond.



A suburban Chicago woman allegedly shot her husband and dropped him off at the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Crete.

Woman shoots husband in Will County

Capricia Price, 32, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon without a valid FOID.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. inside a home in the 1100 block of East Goodenow Road in Crete.

At the scene, deputies found five children ranging in age from a toddler to a teenager. Authorities said none of the children were injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, Price left the home with the victim after the shooting.

About 20 minutes later, at approximately 1:26 p.m., a hospital in Dyer, Indiana, notified the sheriff's office that a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest had been dropped off by a woman who then left the hospital.

The victim was then airlifted to a Chicago hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.

Deputies said Price later returned to the Crete home, where she was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff's office for questioning.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted following the incident. Two DCFS caseworkers responded to assist with the investigation, interviewed the children and had them evaluated at a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The children were later released into the care of a relative.

What's next:

Price was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where she remains in custody without bond.

She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.