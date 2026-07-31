Chicago police seek dirt bike rider after bicyclist seriously hurt in Gold Coast hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A woman suffered catastrophic injuries after police say she was struck by a dirt bike rider in a hit-and-run on Chicago's Lakefront Trail, and investigators are now asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible.
CPD seeks Gold Coast hit-and-run suspect
The backstory:
Police said the crash happened around 3:47 p.m. on July 20 near 1400 North Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
According to police, a 45-year-old woman was riding her bicycle on the Lakefront Trail when she was struck by a man who was recklessly operating a yellow motorized dirt bike.
The woman suffered significant injuries and the man left the scene after the crash, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK346606.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.