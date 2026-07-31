Video shows pair wanted in Chicago homicide, police say

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two people connected to a fatal shooting in South Shore. Detectives released surveillance video showing the two males before and after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people they say are connected to a fatal shooting in South Shore that happened last year.

CPD seeks South Shore homicide suspects

What we know:

The homicide occurred around 6:20 p.m. on June 7, 2025, in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue.

According to police, two males approached another person and fired a gun before leaving the area. The victim was killed.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspects walking south on Clyde Avenue from 78th Street before approaching the victim. After the shooting, the two fled east on 78th Street from Clyde Avenue.

Police described both suspects as Black males. One was wearing a black-and-gray hoodie with a red shirt underneath and dark pants, while the other had on a black hoodie with white letters on it and ripped skinny jeans.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and if the victim was targeted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ285418.