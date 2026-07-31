Chicago crash-and-grab thieves steal ATM from Loop sandwich shop
CHICAGO - Three people crashed an SUV into a downtown Chicago sandwich shop early Friday morning before stealing an ATM and fleeing in another vehicle, according to police.
Loop crash-and-grab
The theft happened around 5:17 a.m. at Americana Submarine in the 400 block of South Clark Street in the Loop.
Police said three people drove a black SUV into the business, then went inside and removed an ATM.
The suspects left the scene in a white SUV that may have been an Acura MDX. They abandoned the black SUV at the sandwich shop.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.