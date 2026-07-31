Chicago crash-and-grab thieves steal ATM from Loop sandwich shop

The Brief Chicago police said three people crashed an SUV into Americana Submarine in the Loop Friday morning. The group entered the business, removed an ATM and fled in a white SUV, possibly an Acura MDX. No injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating.



Three people crashed an SUV into a downtown Chicago sandwich shop early Friday morning before stealing an ATM and fleeing in another vehicle, according to police.

Loop crash-and-grab

The theft happened around 5:17 a.m. at Americana Submarine in the 400 block of South Clark Street in the Loop.

Police said three people drove a black SUV into the business, then went inside and removed an ATM.

The suspects left the scene in a white SUV that may have been an Acura MDX. They abandoned the black SUV at the sandwich shop.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.