Pritzker signs online safety bill for Illinois children

Gov. JB Pritzker is signing the Children’s Online Social Media Safety Act on Friday morning, expanding protections for kids online.

Illinois HB5511 limits how social media companies can target feeds to children and requires platforms to use device operating systems to verify a child’s age. The law forces apps to use stricter default settings for minors, including limits on location-sharing, addictive algorithms, and nighttime push notifications.

The act officially takes effect on January 1, 2028.