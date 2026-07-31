Chicago launches 'Operation Clean Day' after Zenobia Weatherspoon's body found in Back of the Yards

The Brief Chicago officials launched "Operation Clean Day" Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood following the discovery of Zenobia Weatherspoon's body earlier this month. Multiple city departments joined the effort to clean streets, remove debris, trim trees and address neighborhood maintenance concerns. Weatherspoon's death remains under investigation, and no arrests or charges have been announced in connection with her death.



City officials launched a large-scale neighborhood cleanup Friday in Back of the Yards, saying the effort is intended to improve safety and restore confidence after the discovery of Zenobia Weatherspoon's body in a garbage can earlier this month.

Back of the Yards cleanup

The initiative, called Operation Clean Day, was organized by 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman in partnership with multiple city agencies.

The operation began at 9 a.m. and several city agencies participated, including the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation, Chicago Police Department, and Chicago Fire Department.

Crews planned to remove debris, empty trash containers, trim overgrown trees, address hazardous conditions and inspect infrastructure.

The cleanup area is bounded by:

North: 53rd Street

South: Garfield Boulevard

West: Halsted Street

East: Wallace Street

What they're saying:

Coleman said the initiative aims to enhance overall safety following the discovery of Weatherspoon's remains.

"The heartbreaking incident that occurred in our neighborhood has deeply impacted residents and serves as a reminder that every community deserves to feel safe, seen, and cared for," Coleman said. "Operation Clean Day is about more than beautification. It is about restoring hope, strengthening partnerships, and demonstrating that the City of Chicago is committed to investing in the well-being of the people who call the 16th Ward home. Together, we will continue working to make our neighborhoods cleaner, safer, and stronger."

The backstory:

Weatherspoon's body was discovered inside a garbage can in an alley near 54th Street and Union Avenue, about two blocks from her home, around 6:30 p.m. on July 11.

Known to family and friends as "Zee," Weatherspoon was described as a caring woman who was studying to become a nurse. Relatives said she had not been seen for about two weeks before her body was found and that she did not live a high-risk lifestyle.

"My sister was smart, always intelligent. She was someone you grow in love with," her brother, Javan Weatherspoon, said after her death.

Family members have repeatedly called for investigators to continue pursuing the case.

"We just ask this doesn't go unnoticed. Too much Black women suffer behind violence, then it goes as a cold case," cousin Fatima McKay said.

Loved ones also urged people not to share graphic video showing Weatherspoon's body on social media.

"It's very shocking but also disturbing, that someone would share an image of her like that. It's really hurtful," cousin Tatiana Phillips said.

The family held a balloon release in her honor.

"It's just us letting her know we're going to find justice for her. We will," Phillips said.

No arrests have been announced, and no charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Separate criminal case

Javan Weatherspoon, Zenobia's brother, has been charged with attempted murder in a July 19 shooting in the 5400 block of South Halsted Street.

According to prosecutors, the victim was one of the people who discovered Zenobia's body in the garbage can.

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured Javan confronting a 45-year-old woman in a liquor store parking lot while yelling words to the effect of, "What do you know about my sister?" He then allegedly struck her with a handgun in the head, shot her in the hip and later fired another shot that missed.

The woman was treated at the University of Chicago Hospital for the gunshot wound and a possible stroke.

Javan was ordered held in custody following his detention hearing.

Court documents also noted that Javan threatened the same woman earlier that day while the two were trying to steal a television together.