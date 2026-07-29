Pair accused of shooting, killing dog in Naperville home invasion: 'Extremely disturbing'

The Brief Two suspects were charged after allegedly shooting and killing a dog during a home invasion in Naperville. The suspects face felony counts of home invasion with a firearm and aggravated cruelty to animals, among other charges. Police said they found the victim was also pepper sprayed during the invasion.



Two suspects will remain in jail after being accused of shooting and killing a dog Monday during a home invasion at a Naperville apartment.

Dog killed during home invasion

What we know:

Police said Andre Bridges, 35, and Nicole Smith, 40, allegedly pepper sprayed a man and fatally shot his 3-year-old dog during the invasion, which happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 30W000 block of Capistrano Court.

Deputies responded to the home, secured the area and rendered aid to the victim. After further investigation, deputies identified Bridges and Smith as the suspects.

Both were charged with felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, home invasion causing injury, aggravated cruelty to animals, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said that DuPage County has "zero tolerance" for the behavior in this case.

"The level of cruelty alleged in this case is heartbreaking and extremely disturbing," Berlin said. "The unprovoked attack on the victim and subsequent shooting of his defenseless companion, as alleged against the defendants, shows a disturbing level of cruelty and disregard for both human and animal life and a shocking willingness to cause physical and emotional pain to others."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any information on the condition of the victim. It was not immediately clear if the victim knew the suspects involved in the shooting.

What's next:

Bridges' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 while Smith is due in court on Aug. 26.