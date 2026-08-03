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Gov. Pritzker promotes Illinois' back-to-school tax holiday

FOX 32 Chicago
News
Published August 3, 2026 9:56 AM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 9:56 AM CDT
Pritzker highlights back-to-school tax holiday, other efforts to lower family costs
Pritzker highlights back-to-school tax holiday, other efforts to lower family costs

Pritzker highlights back-to-school tax holiday, other efforts to lower family costs

Gov. JB Pritzker highlighted the state's efforts to lower costs for Illinois families, including the upcoming Back-to-School State Tax Holiday, which offers savings on eligible school supplies and clothing from Aug. 7–16.

PALATINE, ILL. - Gov. JB Pritzker spoke Monday about Illinois' Back-to-School State Tax Holiday, which runs Aug. 7-16 and is designed to help families save on eligible school supplies and clothing before the new school year.

Speaking at the Lakeshore Learning Store in Palatine, the governor highlighted a range of initiatives aimed at lowering costs for Illinois families.

During the tax holiday, the state's sales tax on eligible items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%. 

Eligible purchases include many clothing items, shoes and school supplies. Some items, including sports equipment and protective gear, are excluded. See the full list of qualifying items here.

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