Gov. Pritzker promotes Illinois' back-to-school tax holiday

Gov. JB Pritzker spoke Monday about Illinois' Back-to-School State Tax Holiday, which runs Aug. 7-16 and is designed to help families save on eligible school supplies and clothing before the new school year.

Speaking at the Lakeshore Learning Store in Palatine, the governor highlighted a range of initiatives aimed at lowering costs for Illinois families.

During the tax holiday, the state's sales tax on eligible items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%.

Eligible purchases include many clothing items, shoes and school supplies. Some items, including sports equipment and protective gear, are excluded. See the full list of qualifying items here.