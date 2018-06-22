Chicago Teachers Union set date for strike vote
One day after the start of a new school year for about 350,000 students, the Chicago Teachers Union set a date for a strike authorization vote.
Chicago Public Schools sends out layoff notifications
Chicago Public Schools officials have started notifying hundreds of teachers and support staffers that they will be laid off at the end of the school year but that most of them will eventually be re-hired.
CTU president Karen Lewis stepping down
Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best."
Report: CTU president Karen Lewis hospitalized after suffering stroke
Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis is in the hospital after suffering a stroke last Thursday, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.
Charter school union votes to join CTU; Chicago union to vote in fall
The Chicago Teachers Union and ChiACTS — the union representing teachers at the city’s charter schools — moved one step closer to unifying Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
CPS seeking order to stop 1-day teachers strike
Chicago Public Schools is seeking a legal order to stop a potential one-day Chicago Teachers Union strike, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Chicago Teachers Union approves new contract with public schools
Tentative voting results indicate the 25,000 active members of the Chicago Teachers Union have ratified an agreement reached with Chicago’s school board, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
A look at TIF money that helped seal Chicago teacher deal
Part of the tentative deal between the nation's third-largest school district and the Chicago Teachers Union involves using $88 million from the millions of dollars the city takes in each year from its special taxing districts. Here's a look at how the at-times controversial tax increment financing, or TIF, funds work: