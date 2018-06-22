CTU president Karen Lewis stepping down

Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best."

A look at TIF money that helped seal Chicago teacher deal

Part of the tentative deal between the nation's third-largest school district and the Chicago Teachers Union involves using $88 million from the millions of dollars the city takes in each year from its special taxing districts. Here's a look at how the at-times controversial tax increment financing, or TIF, funds work: