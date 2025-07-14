CPS to hold first of five public budget meetings amid layoffs

The Brief Chicago Public Schools will host the first of five public meetings Monday to gather input on next year’s budget, amid efforts to close a $700 million deficit. The session follows the layoff of nearly 1,500 CPS staffers, including more than 400 teachers and 700 special education aides. CPS says most affected employees may be rehired, while the Chicago Teachers Union warns the cuts target special education and bilingual programs.



Chicago Public Schools officials will hold the first of five community budget feedback sessions Monday evening as the district works to close a $700 million deficit.

What we know:

The meeting will take place at Dyett High School for the Arts in Washington Park and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Students, parents and teachers are invited to provide input on next year’s budget.

The meeting comes just days after CPS announced nearly 1,500 layoffs, including more than 400 teachers, 300 assistants, 33 security officers and nearly 700 special education classroom assistants, or SECAs.

A CPS spokesperson said "staffing adjustments" occur annually and added that about 80% of those affected are expected to find other positions within the district. Layoffs this year increased by about 3% from the previous year.

On Monday afternoon, a Lake View High School employee who was laid off after 19 years with CPS spoke about the impact.

"I am going to fight for my position. I am going to fight to stay in Lake View. There's SECAs that are under me that were hired after me that do not have seniority. I have 19 years of seniority. I love working with my children, I love doing what I do and let me tell you… I'm not gonna let them kick me out of my job…," said Ramona Bonilla-Anaiel.

What's next:

In an online statement, the Chicago Teachers Union said most of the proposed budget cuts will impact special education and bilingual programs.