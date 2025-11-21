Lawmakers demand financial records from Chicago Teachers Union

The Brief Federal lawmakers are demanding the Chicago Teachers Union turn over financial audits from 2019–2024, citing a lack of transparency. CTU leaders allegedly withheld financial information from members despite bylaws requiring disclosure. Congressional committee says the request could lead to new laws on union financial transparency.



Federal lawmakers are demanding financial records from the Chicago Teachers Union, saying the organization has failed to be transparent with its members.

What we know:

The U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee sent a letter Thursday to CTU President Stacy Davis Gates requesting financial audits from 2019 through 2024.

The letter accuses union leaders of withholding information from members and not following their own bylaws, which require financial audits to be shared with members.

The committee has given CTU until Dec. 8 to produce the requested records. The letter does not say whether lawmakers plan to issue a subpoena if the union does not comply.

NEW: U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee is demanding CTU produce financial audits between 2019 -2024, saying CTU leaders "have actively sought to keep financial information from its own members." This is amid an ongoing lawsuit from a member who blew the whistle. pic.twitter.com/LZ0ldfAWhm — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) November 21, 2025

This request comes amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by a CTU member who alleges union leaders have refused to release financial records. The union has spent millions on political campaigns in recent years, including efforts to help elect Brandon Johnson as Chicago mayor.

The letter says, in part, "The committee understands that CTU leadership has actively sought to keep complete financial information from its own members, who continue to request that audits be published. For example, we understand you impugned a member's request that audits be published by maligning the request as a racist ‘dog whistle.’"

What's next:

The committee said the purpose of obtaining the audits is to determine whether Congress should consider new legislation requiring labor unions to disclose financial audits. It did not specify whether the committee would pursue further action if CTU fails to provide the documents.