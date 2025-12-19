House fire in Spring Grove leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A woman has died after a house fire in unincorporated Spring Grove on Friday, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Around noon, deputies responded to a house fire in the 38300 block of North 6th Avenue in unincorporated Spring Grove. Callers reported smoke coming out of the front of the residence.
A 52-year-old man, who was living on the second floor of the home, noticed the house filling with smoke. He attempted to rescue an 83-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman who also lived there but was unable due to the heat and smoke. He exited the house through the back.
When firefighters arrived, they rescued both women. The 55-year-old was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and has since been transferred to a burn hospital. The 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man sustained minor injuries.
The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.