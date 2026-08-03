Man sentenced after robbing 6 banks in 4 Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago man has learned his fate after robbing six banks across the Chicago area, prosecutors said.
Franklin Park bank robber sentenced
German Campos Jr., 26, was sentenced last week to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to federal bank robbery and firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
Prosecutors said Campos robbed six banks in four Chicago suburbs over a 10-month period. They said he showed a gun during five of the robberies, threatening bank tellers and customers.
The robberies occurred at:
- Oct. 18, 2023: U.S. Bank in Schaumburg
- Dec. 16, 2023: U.S. Bank in Elmhurst
- March 6, 2024: U.S. Bank in Schaumburg
- June 13, 2024: U.S. Bank in Elmhurst
- Aug. 9, 2024: BMO Bank in Park Ridge
- Aug. 28, 2024: U.S. Bank in Niles
Campos was arrested on Sept. 17, 2024, and has remained in custody since then, prosecutors said.
What they're saying:
Before sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Stern argued Campos repeatedly endangered victims during the robberies.
"Defendant's repeated use of a gun during robberies, including pointing that gun into victim faces over and over again, posed a significant threat to the safety of the bank employees, customers, and general public," Stern wrote to the judge.
She added that "the only reason why defendant stopped his violent robbery spree was because he was finally caught after ten months of terrorizing bank employees and customers."
The Source: The information in this story came from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.