Man sentenced after robbing 6 banks in 4 Chicago suburbs

The Brief A Franklin Park man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for robbing six banks in Chicago suburbs over a 10-month period. Prosecutors said he brandished a gun during five of the robberies, threatening bank employees and customers. The robberies occurred in Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Park Ridge and Niles between October 2023 and August 2024.



A suburban Chicago man has learned his fate after robbing six banks across the Chicago area, prosecutors said.

Franklin Park bank robber sentenced

German Campos Jr., 26, was sentenced last week to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to federal bank robbery and firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors said Campos robbed six banks in four Chicago suburbs over a 10-month period. They said he showed a gun during five of the robberies, threatening bank tellers and customers.

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The robberies occurred at:

Campos was arrested on Sept. 17, 2024, and has remained in custody since then, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

Before sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Stern argued Campos repeatedly endangered victims during the robberies.

"Defendant's repeated use of a gun during robberies, including pointing that gun into victim faces over and over again, posed a significant threat to the safety of the bank employees, customers, and general public," Stern wrote to the judge.

She added that "the only reason why defendant stopped his violent robbery spree was because he was finally caught after ten months of terrorizing bank employees and customers."