Man robs Cook County bank at gunpoint; no suspects in custody

The Brief A man robbed the U.S. Bank in Niles at gunpoint on Wednesday morning, demanding cash from employees. The suspect, described as a Hispanic man wearing a COVID-style mask and a backpack, fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported, but nearby schools were locked down during the police search; the FBI is continuing the investigation.



A man robbed a bank at gunpoint in suburban NIles Wednesday morning.

At about 9:10 a.m., the Niles Police Department responded to the U.S. Bank, located at 8500 W. Dempster St., for a report of a bank robbery.

Officers learned that a Hispanic man wearing a COVID-type mask and a backpack entered the bank and pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at the bank employees and demanded money.

The man then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Schools in the area were locked down as police searched the area. The FBI continues to investigate.