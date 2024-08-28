Man robs Cook County bank at gunpoint; no suspects in custody
NILES, Ill. - A man robbed a bank at gunpoint in suburban NIles Wednesday morning.
At about 9:10 a.m., the Niles Police Department responded to the U.S. Bank, located at 8500 W. Dempster St., for a report of a bank robbery.
Officers learned that a Hispanic man wearing a COVID-type mask and a backpack entered the bank and pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at the bank employees and demanded money.
The man then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Schools in the area were locked down as police searched the area. The FBI continues to investigate.