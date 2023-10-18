Suburban police investigate armed robbery at US Bank in Cook County

Suburban police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a US Bank in Cook County.

Schaumburg police say a male suspect robbed the US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Road at about 11 a.m. at gunpoint.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s, he's 6-foot-tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He wore a work jacket, hoodie and black mask.

Residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place, but the order has since expired.

The FBI released a photo of an individual believed to be connected to an armed robbery at a US Bank in Schaumburg.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this individual to call 911 and do not approach them. They do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.