Armed man who robbed Elmhurst bank responsible for other heists: FBI

An armed man is on the run following a bank robbery in Elmhurst on Thursday, according to the FBI.

The incident happened at 3:45 p.m. at the US Bank located at 536 S. York Street.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for funds while showing a silver or gray handgun. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, around 6 feet tall with a medium-heavy build, and was wearing a black and white patterned facemask, a black zip-up jacket, baseball hat, blue jeans, athletic shoes, and a gray or dark blue Under Armour bookbag.

His hair was dark, possibly with Piebaldism (non-pigment in hair) or a white patch or streak of blonde hair on the left side of his head.

Elmhurst police said the suspect was last seen leaving through the bank's north door and into the parking lot.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Elmhurst bank robbery June 13, 2024 | FBI

The FBI said the suspect is believed to be responsible for three other bank robberies in the past year.

October 18, 2023 - Bank Robbery of US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Rd., Schaumburg, IL

December 16, 2023 - Bank Robbery of US Bank located at 536 S. York Street, Elmhurst, IL

March 06, 2024 - Bank Robbery of US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Rd., Schaumburg, IL

Anyone with information is urged to contact Elmhurst PD at 630-530-3050, or the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.