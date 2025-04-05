Expand / Collapse search

Fugitive wanted in DuPage County caught hiding in Bellwood basement: sheriff

By Cody King
Published  April 5, 2025 3:38pm CDT
    • Armani Cooper, 27, was arrested Friday in Bellwood after authorities found him hiding in a basement.
    • He was wanted on multiple warrants out of DuPage County, including firearm-related charges, domestic battery, and resisting arrest.
    • Cooper was extradited and is now being held in the DuPage County Jail.

CHICAGO - A fugitive wanted in DuPage County on a series of charges was arrested Friday after he was found hiding in the basement of a Bellwood home, authorities said.

Armani Cooper, 27, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding arrest warrants issued last year in DuPage County. The charges include:

  • Aggravated unlawful use of a firearm
  • Aggravated discharge of a firearm
  • Felon in possession/use of a firearm
  • Aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle 
  • Resisting arrest 
  • Obstructing a peace officer 
  • Fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer 
  • Domestic battery 

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip that Cooper was at a residence in the 3700 block of Wilcox Street. 

Pictured is Armani Cooper, 27. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched the home and found him hiding in the basement.

Cooper was extradited to DuPage County and is being held in the DuPage County Jail.

