Fugitive wanted in DuPage County caught hiding in Bellwood basement: sheriff

The Brief Armani Cooper, 27, was arrested Friday in Bellwood after authorities found him hiding in a basement. He was wanted on multiple warrants out of DuPage County, including firearm-related charges, domestic battery, and resisting arrest. Cooper was extradited and is now being held in the DuPage County Jail.



A fugitive wanted in DuPage County on a series of charges was arrested Friday after he was found hiding in the basement of a Bellwood home, authorities said.

Fugitive Wanted in DuPage County Arrested

What we know:

Armani Cooper, 27, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding arrest warrants issued last year in DuPage County. The charges include:

Aggravated unlawful use of a firearm

Aggravated discharge of a firearm

Felon in possession/use of a firearm

Aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

Fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer

Domestic battery

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip that Cooper was at a residence in the 3700 block of Wilcox Street.

Pictured is Armani Cooper, 27. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched the home and found him hiding in the basement.

What's next:

Cooper was extradited to DuPage County and is being held in the DuPage County Jail.