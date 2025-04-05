Fugitive wanted in DuPage County caught hiding in Bellwood basement: sheriff
CHICAGO - A fugitive wanted in DuPage County on a series of charges was arrested Friday after he was found hiding in the basement of a Bellwood home, authorities said.
What we know:
Armani Cooper, 27, was taken into custody on multiple outstanding arrest warrants issued last year in DuPage County. The charges include:
- Aggravated unlawful use of a firearm
- Aggravated discharge of a firearm
- Felon in possession/use of a firearm
- Aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle
- Resisting arrest
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer
- Domestic battery
According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip that Cooper was at a residence in the 3700 block of Wilcox Street.
Pictured is Armani Cooper, 27. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies searched the home and found him hiding in the basement.
What's next:
Cooper was extradited to DuPage County and is being held in the DuPage County Jail.